Barbara Jean Wilcox
1928 - 2020
Barbara Jean Wilcox, 91, of DuBois, PA, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Nelson's Golden Years in DuBois, PA.

Born on July 31, 1928, in Johnson City, NY she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clayton W. Hoag and Gertrude E. (Rogers) Hoag. She married Emery E. Wilcox on January 10, 1948, in Unadilla, NY: he preceded her in death on August 31, 2016.

She was of the Christian Faith.

Barbara was a home maker, a graduate of the Unadilla High School in Unadilla, NY, and graduated from Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, NY with a BS degree in Business.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by: two daughters, Susan Wolfgang and Sharon Johnston; two brothers, Clayton Hoag and William Hoag; one granddaughter, Amanda Wilcox and one son-in-law, Thomas Matia.

She is survived by: one daughter, Sally Matia of Osceola Mills, PA; two sons, Dana Wilcox & his companion Gay Snyder of Pennfield, PA and Dale Wilcox of Home Camp, PA; one brother, Richard Hoag & his wife Arlene of Greenville, NC; five granddaughters, Michelle Naylor, Jennifer Radaker, Heather Long, Barbara Wilcox, and Jessica Wilcox; and two grandsons, Lee Barefield and Zachery Simler; and ten great-grandchildren.

At Mrs. Wicox' request there will be no viewing or funeral service.

Burial will be at the Bradford Co. Memorial Park in Towanda, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Nelson Golden Years, 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois, PA 15801. Many thanks to all the owners and staff at Nelsons Golden Years for all the love and support to Barbara while she was in their care.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com

Published in The Courier Express from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
