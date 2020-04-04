|
|
Barbara M. Himes, age 65, of Mt. Daniels Road, Brockport, Pa., died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born in Brockway on June 20, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Virginia Long Weilacher.
Barbara was a homemaker and she attended the Beechtree Union Church. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery work and spending time with her family at camp.
She is survived by a sister, Carol (Richard) Osborne of Sugar Grove, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Alice Weilacher of Brookville, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, James W. Ullery of Brockport and Charles Johns of Kittanning, Pa. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Johns and Mary Courcy and three brothers, Delbert, James and Charles Weilacher.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center or The Heart Center at Penn Highlands DuBois, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 4, 2020