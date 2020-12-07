1/1
Barbara (Galbraith) O'Donnell
1943 - 2020
Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on April 29, 1943, to the late Asher E. and Mary B. (Infantino) Galbraith in Brookville, PA.

She was caregiver, or self-titled Domestic Engineer, to her family and was an avid "yardsaler" and "eBayer."

She married James O'Donnell in 1961 in Brookville, PA; James survives her.

Barbara was a longtime member of the St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Sigel. She was a volunteer for the Sigel Boy Scouts Troop #68 for over 50 years. Barbara was also a Girl Scout troop leader. She served on the Sigel Civic Center committee for most of her adult life. She also served on the election board in Sigel for many years.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by three children: Christine (James) Hill of Brookville, PA; Daniel (Marsha) O'Donnell of Pensacola, FL; Edward (Wendy) O'Donnell of Avalon, PA; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn Hill; Madison Hill; Zachary O'Donnell; Asher O'Donnell; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Asher (Doris) Galbraith.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County, PA.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
