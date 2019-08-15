|
Belva J. Hetrick, Age 74 of Reynoldsville, PA died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home.
Born February 26, 1945 in Sharon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Beryl & Mildred (Strouse) Sprague.
On December 24, 1973, she married her husband of 45 years, William M. Hetrick. He survives.
Belva retired from Sensus Metering, formerly Rockwell International Manufacturing, in DuBois after 52 years of service.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping at Goodwill, and going to the beach.
Belva is survived by 3 daughters (Heather Craker & her husband James of Reynoldsville, PA; Holly Dail & her husband Steve of Cambridge, MD; and Heidi Lyons & her husband James of Reynoldsville, PA); 2 sisters (Bette Jo Sprague of Cambridge, MD and Dahlene Reid & her husband Donald of Sykesville, PA); 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded her brother Beryl Sprague.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be placed 365 Hospice, 119 South Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722
Memorials may be placed 365 Hospice, 119 South Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722
