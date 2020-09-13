1/1
Bennie Vincent Bortle
1940 - 2020
Bennie Vincent Bortle. age 80. of 3rd Avenue Brockway, PA; died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on July 8, 1940, in Ambridge, PA; he was the son of the late Vincent James and Anntoinette Tarquinio Paulantonio. At the age of 21 Bennie took the last name Bortle. He was a 1959 graduate of Moon High School and earned his Bachelors Degree in Accounting at Fairmount State College graduating in 1963. On June 22, 1963, he was married to June Dennis and she survives.

Retired, Bennie had been employed as a Comptroller at Brockway Glass. After his retirement, Bennie worked at the Carlson and later the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home for over 22 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Sons of Italy Club and the Brockway Hand gunners. Bennie also was active in Boy Scout Troop 40, the JAYCEES, Junior Olympics Wrestling Club and the Brockway Band Boosters. Bennie served as one of the first EMT's at the Brockway Ambulance and served in that capacity for many years. He later joined the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company for 20 years and up until the time of his death was still responding to calls as Captain of the Fire Police. He also was a member of the Jefferson County Fire Police. He was an invaluable mentor to many young volunteers. He enjoyed leather work, wood working, furniture refinishing and shooting. Bennie devoted his life to his family and those in need and gave right up to the end. He was simply "great people" and the world is a lesser place without him.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by 2 sons: James (Kathy) Bortle and David (Starr) Bortle a grandson Nathan, and a brother John "Jack"(Pauline) Bortle. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company P.O. Box 253 Brockway, PA 15824.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
