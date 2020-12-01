Bernard F. Knarr, age 78, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 17, 1942 in Troutville, PA, he was the son of the late Dennis & Ruby (Weber) Knarr.
Bernie was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army having served in the Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was the manager of Interim Health Care for 20 years and previous to that, had worked at the DuBois Regional Medical Center and the Maple Avenue Hospital for many years.
Bernie was a member of the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ. He was a music aficionado and enjoyed listening to and collecting music from all genres and eras. Bernie enjoyed gardening, had a passion for horses and cats, and above all, loved spending time with his family.
Bernie is survived by his siblings: Nancy Galentine & her husband Ken of Luthersburg, PA, Denny Knarr & his wife Diane, Sally Knarr and Robert Knarr & his wife Lee all of Troutville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Haag.
A private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A public funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ with Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating. Masks are required for attendance.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Burial will follow in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery
Memorial donations may be made to Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ, 71 Hill Street, Troutville, PA 15866.
