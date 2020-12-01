Bernice Ardell (Alford) Greeley, 97, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of December 1, 2020, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. She was born on September 17, 1923, to the late Harry B. and Faye J. (Ross) Alford in Brookville, PA.
She married Harry "Dick" B. Greeley on July 21, 1941, in Brookville; Dick preceded her in passing on July 4, 2002. She started work at Brockway Glass but retired as an inspector at the Brookville Glove Factory where she worked for over twenty-five years. Above all else she was caregiver to her family. She enjoyed working with her hands, whether she was crocheting, completing crossword puzzles, or jigsaw puzzles. She loved camping with her husband, Dick, until his passing. Bernice's long life was possible due to love for her family, it was "what kept her going".
Bernice was survived by eight children; Winnie Greeley; Dan Greeley; Thomas (Becky) Greeley; Wanda (Jerry) Smith; Joseph (Vicki) Greeley; Colleen (Ray) Reddinger; Lee (Mary) Greeley; Paul (Sharon) Greeley; four sisters; Ramona Barnett; Peggy Spare; Marjorie (Joe) Lewis; Patricia (Bill) Lucas; eighteen grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by one daughter; Constance Snyder; two brothers; Richard Alford; Harry B. Alford Jr.; two sisters; Jean Slaugenhaupt; Barbara Sines; and one great grandchild; Amelia Slagle.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 3pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
