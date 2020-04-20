|
|
Bernice I. Griffith, 95, Rockton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born July 8, 1924, in Sabula, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Dora Mae (Huey) Spicher.
On August 30, 1942, she married Paul H. Griffith in Sabula. He preceded her in death in February 2001.
Bernice graduated from Penfield High School. She was employed by B.F. Goodrich. Bernice volunteered for the American Red Cross and the DuBois Hospital, was a member of the DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she previously taught Sunday school.
Bernice is survived by three children, Barbara Jean (Jay) Heffner, Rockton, Paul L. (Terry) Griffith, Dawsonville, Ga., and Max C. (Susan) Griffith, Advents, N.C.; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary Boucher, San Jose, Calif., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her brothers, Blaine, Samuel, Homer, and Clarence, and her sisters, Susie and Roxie Bundy.
A funeral service will be streamed live on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating. The service will live stream on the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Facebook page. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 20, 2020