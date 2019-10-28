|
Bernice I. Perry, age 88, of Reynoldsville, Pa., died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born on December 30, 1930 in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Laura (Sarvey) Geer.
On April 19, 1952, she married her husband of 47 years, Anthony F. Perry. He preceded her in death on August 21, 1999.
Bernice was a homemaker and had worked at Fields Department Store and Cameron Manufacturing.
She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and was very active in church affairs. She loved to bake, decorate cakes, and especially loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by a son, John A. Perry of Sykesville, Pa.; three daughters: Mary "Bunny" Engle and her husband Dan of Reynoldsville, Pa., Dolly McCluskey of DuBois, Pa., and Susan Canton and her husband Dan of DuBois, Pa.; one sister, Louise Maleski and her husband Gerald of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Ner Geer and his wife Betsy of Akron, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Fye; brothers, Ralph, Walter and Laird Geer; and a grandson, Joshua Martino.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
The rosary will be prayed on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church with Fr. William Barron as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 28, 2019