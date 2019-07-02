Bernice J. Wells, Age 82 of Brookville, PA died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, PA.
Born on March 18, 1937 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Kessler) Kness.
She was married to Cyrus Wells. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2007.
She retired from the Brockway Glass Company after 35 years of service.
Bernice enjoyed camping, traveling and bird watching. She was well known for her baked goods and loved to garden and can her harvest.
She is survived by her children;(Donald and Dean Pisarchick both of Brockway, PA), grandchildren;(Tracey Miller & her husband Tanner, Darren Pisarchick & his wife Chelsey and Dan Pisarchick all of Brockway, PA), five great grandchildren;(Madison, Carmella, Anabella, Selina and Emilia).
She was preceded in death by one son (Brian Pisarchick), five brothers;(William, James, Donald, Arthur & Dale Kness), three sisters;(Burdette Kness, Ida Mae Delp and Lois Daugherty).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
