Bernice Susanna Buchheit, 90, of Paradise Road, Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born in Reynoldsville on November 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Kenneth and Velma Elizabeth (Harriger) Warnick.

On November 19, 1947, she became the wife of Darrell Henry Buchheit. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2007.

Bernice was a member of the Paradise United Church of Christ.

She worked at Cameron Manufacturing spot welding tubes, later worked at London's Chocolates for many years and ended her working career as a ward clerk at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Bernice lived during the depression era which left a lasting impact on how she managed as a farmer's wife raising five children, who proclaim she was an excellent cook. They were blessed with gracious, wise mother that dearly loved her family and taught them by example. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, generous nature and having a keen memory for detail throughout her life.

Her enjoyments were gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by five children, Carol Niver and husband Bill of Punxsutawney, Michael Buchheit and wife Antonia of Ridgway, Eric Buchheit and wife Susan of Big Run, Blaine Buchheit and Susan Guzzo of Punxsutawney, and Darrell Buchheit and wife Lisa of Punxsutawney; twelve grandchildren, Michelle Muth and husband Charles, April Niver and Matt Munsey, Frank Buchheit and wife Kori, Paul Buchheit and wife Wendy, Nicholas Buchheit and wife Janet, Jason Buchheit and Karrie Moffo, Valerie Halas and husband Brian, Jacob Buchheit and wife Jennie, Kari Nail and husband Nate, Jessica Rowe and Niki Moore, Justin Buchheit and wife Karissa, and Cody Buchheit and Ashlynn Bartlebaugh; nineteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Pegnetter of Reynoldsville and Dorothy Haddow of Florida; one brother, Scott Warnick and wife Mary Lou of State College.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, inc., Big Run.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, co-officiated by Pastor's Audra Krise and Barry Fillman.

Interment will follow at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Memorial donations may be made in Bernice's memory to the Paradise United Church of Christ.

