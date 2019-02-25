Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha M. Nicholson. View Sign

Bertha M. Nicholson, 75, of Brockway, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.

Born January 7, 1944 in Henderson Twp., Jefferson Co., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Flora (Matterr) Smouse.



Bertha was married to Thomas C. Nicholson on January 26, 1962 in DuBois, he preceded her in death on February 14, 1999.

Bertha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing games. She was of the Methodist faith.



She is survived by a daughter, Sue L. Craft and husband Joe of Youngstown, OH; two brothers, Bernard Smouse and wife Emma of Meadville, PA and Gary Smouse and wife Sarah of Knoxdale; a sister, Betty Craft of Struthers, OH; and eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



Along with her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by a son, Tommy Nicholson; two daughters, Gina Ellenberger and Dianna Brown, a son-in-law, William Brown; two brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter, Gina Yates.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave. in Summerville. A funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 3 PM at the funeral home.



The family suggests memorial donations be made to the .

