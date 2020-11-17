Bessie V. "Pat" Meredith age 84 of Penn Avenue in Brockway, died on Monday November 16, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois after a short illness. Born on December 18, 1935 in Brookville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Rozelle and Ruth Garlock Plyler.
On March 16, 1955 she was married to Andrew R. Meredith Sr. and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2010. They enjoyed 55 years of married life. Retired, Pat had worked at Brockway Glass as a packer for 30 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to the casino at Salamanca, and going for rides watching the wildlife. Pat also enjoyed camping at Deer Meadows camp ground in Cook Forest, and attending her grandchildren's sports activities when they were younger and her health would allow.
She is survived by 2 sons: Rick (Linda) Meredith of Brockport; Daniel (MaryJo) Meredith of Brockway; 2 sisters: Martha Lou Graham of Erie, PA; Mary Lyle of New Bethlehem, PA; and a brother Terry Plyler of Girard, PA. Pat is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild due in February. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by 2 sons Ronald and David Meredith 4 sisters: Doris Pisarchick, Barbara Iddings, Brenda Langan, Loretta Husk, brothers Larry Plyler, Gary Plyler at birth, infant, Rozelle Plyler, and a sister Alice Plyler also at birth.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois. Memorial donations may be to Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 Brockway, PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.