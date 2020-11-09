1/1
Beth Suzanna (Beck) McClelland
1967 - 2020
Beth Suzanna (Beck) McClelland, 52, of Reynoldsville, passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020.

She was born in Punxsutawney on December 10, 1967, a daughter of Lorraine Nora (Wachob) Beck of Big Run and the late Paul H. Beck.

Beth was a 1986 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.

On August 5, 1995, she married her sweetheart, William "Scott" McClelland. This year they celebrated twenty-five years of a very happy marriage.

Beth worked as a cashier at Martin's in DuBois, she previously worked at Hertz car rental at the DuBois Airport for many years and also at JoAnn Fabrics.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Interment will follow at Beechwoods Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
NOV
11
Interment
Beechwoods Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
107 W Main St
Big Run, PA 15715
(814) 427-4358
