Beth Suzanna (Beck) McClelland, 52, of Reynoldsville, passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was born in Punxsutawney on December 10, 1967, a daughter of Lorraine Nora (Wachob) Beck of Big Run and the late Paul H. Beck.
Beth was a 1986 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
On August 5, 1995, she married her sweetheart, William "Scott" McClelland. This year they celebrated twenty-five years of a very happy marriage.
Beth worked as a cashier at Martin's in DuBois, she previously worked at Hertz car rental at the DuBois Airport for many years and also at JoAnn Fabrics.
Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow at Beechwoods Cemetery.
