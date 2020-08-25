1/1
Betty Catherine (Geer) Lytle
Betty Catherine (Geer) Lytle, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, August 24, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born on December 5, 1924, in Eldred Twp., PA, to the late David Franklin and Sarah Frances (Dinger) Geer. On June 24, 1978, she married Ned D. Lytle; Ned preceded her in passing on August 18, 2002. She worked as a cook at the Gold Eagle Inn for many years until her retirement. She also worked at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre.

Betty was Presbyterian by faith and was a longtime member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church, where she attended services regularly until she was unable. Betty enjoyed quilting and flower gardening. She also appreciated music, especially the bluegrass and country genres. Betty is survived by one daughter; Debra Crosby; two sisters; Flossie Grubbs; Hazel Roman; seven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and ten great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in passing by two sons; David Alexander, Fred O. Moore; one granddaughter; Jacqueline Alexander; five brothers; Herbert, Clifford, Lawrence, Melvin, Lawson; and two sisters; Faire Ellen Silvis, and Jewel Reese.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 3 to 5pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 5:00pm. Interment will take place at Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/35722 into your web browser.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
