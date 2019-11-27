Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty Jane Miller

Betty Jane Miller Obituary
Betty Jane Miller, age 96, currently a resident of Sebring, Fla., a longtime Brockport, Pa., resident, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Sebring.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway with the Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 27, 2019
