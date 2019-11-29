|
Betty Jane Miller, age 96, of Sebring, Florida (a longtime Brockport, Pa. resident) died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence.
Born on November 16, 1923 in Shawmut, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Malen and Frances Yale Bish. She was married to William S. Miller and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2001. Retired, Betty had been employed as a clerical worker at Paris Cleaners and later at E&G Auto Parts in Brockway. She was Methodist by faith and enjoyed quilting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Terry) Bertschen of Sebring, Florida and Linda Selman of Clermont, Florida. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Rich) Weidner of Riverside Calif.; two grandsons, Shawn (Lindsey) Gifford and Ryan Gifford both of DuBois. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Jacob.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a sister, Susie Starr and two brothers, Sylvester and Maynard Bish.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held today, Friday, November 29 at 1 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway with Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Community Church, 732 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 29, 2019