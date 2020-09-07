1/1
Betty Jane (Houser) Scarsella
1925 - 2020
Betty Jane Scarsella, 95, DuBois, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Nelson's Golden Years.

Born August 24, 1925, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Martha (Dungey) Houser.

On June 10, 1953, she married Daniel J. Scarsella in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1975.

Betty graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1943. She attended IUP and the University of Pittsburgh before graduating from St. Margaret's School of Nursing. Betty was employed as a surgical nurse in Arizona. She was a member of Business and Professional Women, AARP, Lift, and the Bereans Group. For 5.5 years, Betty served as co-president with her sister, Orpha Osman, for the Bereans Group. Betty was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling the world.

Betty is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Orpha Osman, Martha Miller, and Alice Williams, and her brother, Don Houser.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the First United Presbyterian Church with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, PA. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing and sanitizing will be practiced.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
