Betty LaRue Spader, 94, Grove City, (formerly of Punxsutawney), passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
She was born in Dayton, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Arthur and Violet (Eckman) Schrekengost.
Betty was Catholic by faith.
She became the wife of Peter W. Spader. He preceded her in death.
In the later years of her life she moved to the Grove City area to be with her family. She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing cards, going for walks, and collecting Scooby Doo items.
She is survived by three children, Eunice Smith of Grove City, Violet Burns and husband Matthew of Ohio, and Sandy W. Spader of Sigel; six grandchildren, Jaerdin Spader, Sar Huey, Justin Huey, Aaron Spader, Mandi (Spader) Costic and Anthony Spader; two great grandchildren, Jonathan Spader and Danielle Spader.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Barbara Joe Spader, one brother, Melvin Schrekengost, one sister, Peggy Taylor, son in-law Mark Solinger.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 2, 2020