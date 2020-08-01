1/1
Betty R. Wallwork
1932 - 2020
Betty R. Wallwork, 87, DuBois, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Nov. 23, 1932, in Hazen, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Mason) Bushley.

On Sept. 17, 1979, she married Robert P. Wallwork. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2013.

Betty graduated from Falls Creek High School. She lived in the area all her life and served the area as a self-employed carpet mechanic. Betty was a member of the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by two sons, Edward (Judy) Kengersky and Randy (Diane) Kengersky, all of Falls Creek; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Dave (Jeanne) Stake, Leeper, and Mrs. Thomas (Janet) Torrell, Reynoldsville; two sisters, Mrs. Thomas (Joan) Jones, North Carolina, and Mrs. Percy (Nancy) Clark, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Edgar, and her stepson, John Wallwork.

Friends and family will be received Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church, 220 Main St., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Falls Creek Presbyterian Church
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Falls Creek Presbyterian Church
