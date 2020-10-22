Betty Routch, 84, a resident at Il Villaggio in Brockway, PA, passed peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020 at her residence.
Betty is survived by 2 daughters Diane L. (Randy) Lyle and Denise A. (Kevin Ferra) Pertz both of Brockway; 2 sons Donald E. (Joan) Routch of DuBois and Daniel (Vivienne) Routch of Johnstown, PA; 2 sisters Helen Ann Berg of Ohio, and Jackie (Fred) Crawford of Falls Creek, PA; and a brother William (Ruth) Buhite of Ridgway. Betty is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Daniel, Nicole, Alissa, Eric, Callie, Christopher, and Leigha; 7 great grandchildren: Connor, Nash, Everlee, Hailey, Bode, Emerson, and Coran.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Donald (May 9. 2010) she is also preceded in death by a sister Virginia Buhite and a brother Thomas Buhite.
Born on September 7, 1936 in Sykesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jean Weber Buhite. On June 12, 1955 in Hastings, PA she married the love of her life, Donald E. Routch and had four children who along with her grandchildren, became the most important part of her life.
Retired, Betty had been employed as a Unit Clerk at the former Dubois Regional Medical Center, now Penn Highlands Dubois. She was a devout member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway.
Betty found her family to be the center of her universe and greatest blessing in life. She enjoyed family gatherings as she always made sure there was no mouth unfed and no belly left empty. Betty's second family were the residents of Ill Villaggio where she enjoyed many hours of fellowship on the porch and activities in the social room. Betty served many roles in the lives of those who knew her and the greatest of those was Great Grandmother to her Great Grandchildren who endearingly called her "Gigi".
Betty had the gift of providing comfort to all who knew her by way of her thoughtful gestures and baking skills as she instinctively knew everyone's comfort food. Betty found her comfort not only in her family, but also in music as the wife of her beloved husband and musician extraordinaire. As an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan since 1960, she made her long-deserved debut on the jumbotron at PNC Park in 2016.
The list of things she will be remembered for are endless, but undoubtedly and most notably were her sweet soul, her tenacious spirit, and her selfless character. Even in the most trying times, her sense of humor never wavered. The imprint she left on the hearts of her family and friends runs deep. To know her, was to love her. She was her family's sunshine.
There will be no public visitation. A Private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville. Memorial donations may be made to Music Lives On Fund C/O Brockway Area School District 40 North Street, Brockway PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.