|
|
Beulah C. (Reed) Dudley, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a short stay at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH.
Beulah was born March 11, 1928 to the late Charles E. Reed and Mary (Haines) Reed in Roseville, PA. Beulah attended the Caldwell School in Pennsylvania. She married Robert Joseph Carrier who preceded her in passing in 1960. She later married Thomas F. Dudley who also preceded her in passing in 1987.
She worked various jobs including a position at Eaton Heater Division in Cleveland, OH and at the snack bar at the Vine Lane Bowling Alley. She was a member of the Willoughby Baptist Church in Ohio. She was an avid bowler and was the Lake Geauga Women's bowling queen of 1997. She loved to make ceramics and bows to give to her family or donate. Beulah loved gardening. She also enjoyed baking. Her apple and pumpkin pies were favorites among the family. She was an intelligent woman known for her keen memory. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Beulah is survived by five daughters; Dorothy "Dottie" Fargo of Ohio, Roberta (Dale) Templin of Florida, Deborah "Debbie" (Ron) Humphry of West Virginia, JoAnne Kenyon of Kansas, Mary (Garrett) Hayden of Ohio; two sons; Robert (Connie) Carrier of Utah, James (Cheryl) Dudley of Ohio; one stepson; Gerald "Jerry" Dudley of Ohio; two sisters; Marie Ashforth of Ohio, Martha Bates of Ohio; three brothers; Harry M. Reed of Brookville, PA, John Reed of Brookville, PA, Charles Reed of Reynoldsville, PA; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Beulah is preceded in death by one step son; Tom Dudley; three sisters; Ruth Trayer, Hazel Charlton, Dorothy Reed; five brothers; Robert Reed, Alton Reed, Kenneth Reed, James Reed, William Reed; two sons-in-law; Don Fargo, Gorden Kenyon; one sister-in-law; Caroline Reed; and two brothers-in-law; Joseph Ashforth, Clyde Charlton.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2pm – 6pm, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home Ltd, 345 Main Street., Brookville PA, 15825. An additional viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10am-11am at the funeral home. Immediately following there will be a funeral service beginning at 11am and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack.
Interment will take place at the Westview Cemetery, Clover Twp, Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 20, 2019