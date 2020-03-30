Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Beulah P. (Henry) Crawford


1931 - 2020
Beulah P. (Henry) Crawford Obituary
Beulah P. (Henry) Crawford, 88, DuBois, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born October 5, 1931, in Climax, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Marion and Lurlin (Willison) Henry.
Beulah retired from Equimeter after 40 years of service as a machine operator. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DuBois, where she coordinated the clothing closet and assisted with funeral luncheons. Beulah volunteered at Penn Highlands DuBois. She enjoyed baking and quilting.
Beulah is survived by three children, Barbara (Robert) Brown, Brockport, Peggy Park, Brockport, and Cathy (Ray) Hetrick, DuBois; three grandchildren, Kirby (Beverly) Brown, Amy (Jody) McKee, and Robin (Chad) Caruso; eleven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 30, 2020
