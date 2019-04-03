Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverley J. (Town) Truesdale, 69, of Ringgold, Virginia, formerly of Brockway, Pa. passed away March 24, 2019 at her home.

Born on February 25, 1950 to the late Robert and E. Jane (

Bev was a majorette and graduate of Brockway Area High School, class of 1968. Even though she lived in Virginia - Pennsylvania was home.

Her love for the Outer Banks and crafts, especially stained glass, were superceded by her love for Penn State, Penguins, and the Steelers.

Retired, Bev had been employed by Owens-Brockway for over 40 years working in the payroll department.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband. She will by greatly missed by her two sisters, Peggy (Gene) Beckwith of Shoulder, Pa. and Mary Jane (Ron) Haag of Troutville, Pa.; as well as nieces Rebbeca, Rene, and Andrea; two great nephews, five great nieces; and a very special cousin, Quido Zuccolotto. A memorial will be held at a later date.

