Bill D. Bish, 80, Smicksburg, formerly of Butler, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at home.
Bill was born on September 19, 1938, in Dayton, PA, a son of the late Katherine I. (Lettie) and Earl C. Bish.
On September 12, 1959, he married Miriam M. (Neal) Bish, who preceded him in death on February 17, 2010.
He was a 1956 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School.
He was a member of Tri County Church in DuBois, PA.
Bill loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid golfer and a fan of baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bill worked for T.W. Phillips Gas Company in Materials Management for forty years.
Surviving relatives include four children, Mark Bish and wife Debra of Smicksburg, Mary Beth Grujich and husband Nick of Rural Valley, PA, Dottie Kirk of Butler and Diane Green and husband Don of Crittenden, KY; a daughter-in-law Lori Bish Hicks of Raleigh, NC; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings Dick Bish of Hamburg, NY, Jay Bish of Indiana, Earla Wachob of Punxsutawney, Tom Bish of Porter, and Dale Bish of Marion Center.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son David Bish, and a brother Ted Bish.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Tri County Church, 1881 Old State Highway 255, DuBois, PA 15801.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Tri County Church in DuBois, PA.
Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, Porter, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Bish, to the Tri County Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 8, 2019