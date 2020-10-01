Billie Jo Kniseley-Keeder, 43, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Paul Boyd Kniseley and Patricia Ann (Huntington) Reitz; her mother survives her.
Billie attended school in the Reynoldsville School District and later attended Jeff Tech in the cosmetology program. She worked as a bartender at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville since its opening.
She married Calvin Keeder in October of 2019; Calvin survives her. Billie was a spirited person who will be missed dearly by those closest to her.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother; Patricia Ann (Patrick Allen) Reitz; one daughter; Hayley Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; two stepchildren; Jocelyn Keeder; Dillan Keeder; two siblings; Shawn Michael (Angela) Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; Tonya L. (Dustin Wolfe) Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; her grandfather; William L. Huntington of Big Run, PA; and her grandmother; Dorothy L. Huntington of Reynoldsville, PA; one uncle; Randy L. (Tracy L.) Huntington of Reynoldsville, PA; and five nieces and nephews; Tye; Kiera; Linkin; Makia; and Sierra.
She was preceded in passing by the father who raised her; Lonnie A. Presher.
An informal celebration of life, with food and drinks, will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar, 10842 Route 322, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com