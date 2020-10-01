1/1
Billie Jo Kniseley-Keeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Jo Kniseley-Keeder, 43, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Paul Boyd Kniseley and Patricia Ann (Huntington) Reitz; her mother survives her.

Billie attended school in the Reynoldsville School District and later attended Jeff Tech in the cosmetology program. She worked as a bartender at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville since its opening.

She married Calvin Keeder in October of 2019; Calvin survives her. Billie was a spirited person who will be missed dearly by those closest to her.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother; Patricia Ann (Patrick Allen) Reitz; one daughter; Hayley Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; two stepchildren; Jocelyn Keeder; Dillan Keeder; two siblings; Shawn Michael (Angela) Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; Tonya L. (Dustin Wolfe) Kniseley of Reynoldsville, PA; her grandfather; William L. Huntington of Big Run, PA; and her grandmother; Dorothy L. Huntington of Reynoldsville, PA; one uncle; Randy L. (Tracy L.) Huntington of Reynoldsville, PA; and five nieces and nephews; Tye; Kiera; Linkin; Makia; and Sierra.

She was preceded in passing by the father who raised her; Lonnie A. Presher.

An informal celebration of life, with food and drinks, will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar, 10842 Route 322, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved