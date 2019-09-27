|
Billy L. Kuhar, age 87, a longtime Brockway resident, currently a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, Pa., died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born on July 23, 1932 in Weirton, West Virginia he was the son of the late Louis and Edna Cross Kuhar. On December 27, 1953 he was married to Anna Derby and she survives.
Retired, Billy had been employed as a mould maker for Brockway Glass for 42 years. During these years he served as Treasure for Local 5 in Clarksburg, W.Va. and as Corresponding Secretary for Local 71 in Brockway for the American Flint Glass Workers Union.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.
Billy was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brockway where he served as a Trustee and Elder. His whole life was that church he loved so much. Over the years he became the church's official handyman, and he not only took care of the many maintenance projects at the church, he also took care of many of the people that attended it, from cutting their grass to shoveling their snow to anything in between.
Billy also enjoyed woodworking and taking walks around Brockway. On these walks he carried a pocket full of dog treats and eventually each dog along the way knew when they saw Billy coming they would be rewarded with a treat.
In addition to his wife Anna, he is also survived by four sons: Bruce (Kim) Kuhar, Greg Kuhar, Glenn (Jackie) Kuhar and Brian Kuhar and his fiancée Cathy Luke, all of Brockway; three sisters: Dorothy Perry of Connecticut, Jackie Hogan of Wisconsin and Judith (Ken) Schroeder of West Virginia; eight grandchildren: Rachel Whitsell, Adam Kuhar, Jennifer Winkelman, Louis Kuhar, Jessica DeSantis, Kady Kuhar, Rebekah Mwaura and Benjamin Kuhar. Billy is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the CMA Church in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the CMA Church with Rev. Tom Henretty officiating. Burial will follow in the Wildwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the CMA Church 551 Broad Street Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 27, 2019