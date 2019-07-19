Blanche B. Carlson, age 93, formerly of 315 Early Ave., Ridgway, died Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home. She was born August 31, 1925, in Falls Creek, daughter of the late Vincente and Anna (Billis) Bokoski. She married Raymond L. Carlson on July 28, 1950, he preceded her in death on December 10, 2017. She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Church Choir, and she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a past member of the Ridgway Elker Booster Club. She loved to Polka and enjoyed gardening and flowers. She had been employed by Alpha Sintered Metals for many years.

She is survived by one daughter, Paula J. Carlson of Ridgway; one son, Terrance R. Carlson of Newnan, Georgia; three grandchildren, Shelby (Pete) Malize, John R. Makos III, and Brice Carlson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Linda S. Carlson, and seven brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Blanche B. Carlson will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo Church or to the Ridgway Ambulance. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.