|
|
Blanche J. Heist, age 70 of Falls Creek, PA died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.
Born on June 12, 1949, in Corry, PA, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Betty (James) Phelps.
On September 4, 1993 she married David Heist. He survives.
Blanche retired from the housekeeping department at Penn Highlands Hospital. She had also worked in housekeeping at Christ The King Manor. Previous to that, she had worked 29 years at Brockway Pressed Metals.
She enjoyed word puzzles and reading love inspired books. She had faith in our Lord and loved her friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by 1 brother (Denny Phelps of Erie, PA), a sister in law (Mary Adams of Erie, PA) and numerous nieces and great nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 12, 2019