Blanche J. Taylor
Blanche J. Taylor, 94, DuBois, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born April 13, 1926, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth (Dinger) Hoover.

On April 24, 1945, she married William H. Taylor in DuBois. He preceded her in death in 1989.

Blanche worked for Beaver Meadow Creamery. She was a member of Gelnett Memorial Church. Blanche enjoyed participating in the Peacemakers Quilting group, working at voting polls, completing word puzzles, bowling, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Blanche is survived by four children, Susan Caine, DuBois, Melissa (Ronald) Troupe, Brockport, Gerald (Janet) Taylor, Hazen, and Joyce Taylor, Hawthorn, NJ, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Blanche was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Bogle and Audrey Luttman, two sisters, Marian Miles and Nora Lane, and her son-in-law, Gary Caine.

Friends and family will be received Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Chaplain Tom DeLong officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gelnett Memorial Church, 5990 Home Camp Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
