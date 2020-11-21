Bob Allen Larson, 57, of DuBois passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside.
He was born February 24, 1963, in DuBois, Pa., the son of the late Newton and Viola (Lott) Larson.
Bob is survived by three children: Eric (Rhonda) Burton of Treasure Lake; Jessica Larson and her fiancé, Brian Shaffer, of Westfield, PA; and Amanda Larson of Reynoldsville; two sisters, Tina (Randy) Klaiber of RD Punxsutawney, and Nancy Smith of Penfield; three brothers: Ernie (Marla) Larson of Sykesville; Paul (Debbie) Larson of RD Punxsutawney; and Fred Larson of Big Run; and five grandchildren: Camden, Evan, Brayden, Garryt and Amberly.
He was a graduate of DuBois High School. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his girls. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years, he liked watching television, his favorite football team was the Steelers and he enjoyed listening to music. He was a very kind quiet and gentle man to all he knew.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lilyan Marie.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Drew Gordon officiating. Burial will take place in Sykesville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences and donations to help cover the funeral expenses can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.