Brenda L. Harris, age 62, of Brockway, PA died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born on September 7, 1958, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Vesta (Ross) Irvin.
Brenda enjoyed the fall season and the changing leaves.
She is survived by her two daughters: Rachel Snell of Brookville, PA and Emily Sherwood and her husband, Charles, of Hazen, PA; her companion, Mike Ghezzi of Brockway, PA; five grandchildren: Zoey, Eli and Ryle Ross and Liam and Claire Sherwood; and her dog, Jackbooger.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Susie Veltri.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.