1/1
Brenda L. Harris
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda L. Harris, age 62, of Brockway, PA died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on September 7, 1958, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Vesta (Ross) Irvin.

Brenda enjoyed the fall season and the changing leaves.

She is survived by her two daughters: Rachel Snell of Brookville, PA and Emily Sherwood and her husband, Charles, of Hazen, PA; her companion, Mike Ghezzi of Brockway, PA; five grandchildren: Zoey, Eli and Ryle Ross and Liam and Claire Sherwood; and her dog, Jackbooger.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Susie Veltri.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved