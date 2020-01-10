|
|
Brenda Kohler Robertson, age 63, of DuBois, Pa., formerly of Williamsburg, Va., died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on August 22, 1956, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Flores "Clay" and Donna (Raybuck) Kohler.
She was a volunteer at Christ The King Manor and St. Michaels Terrace, was a member of the DuBois VFW, DuBois American Legion and the Pulaski Club and was active with many cancer groups.
She retired as a sales manager from Toyota in Newport News, Va., in 2012.
Brenda is survived by one son, Michael Nestlerode and his wife Heather of Homer City, Pa., two daughters, Megan Schaberl of Williamsburg, Va., and Marissa DeClouette and her husband Nick of Lafayette, La.; four grandchildren, Tyler, Gregory, Kristina and Alex; three sisters, Molly Wilson of DuBois, Pa., and Cindy Warren and her husband Bill of DuBois, Pa., of DuBois, Pa., and Lori Seethaler and her husband Ray of Phoenix, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son.
There will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Pastor Roger McGary officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830, Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 10, 2020