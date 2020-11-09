1/1
Brent Christopher Kirk
1981 - 2020
Brent Christopher Kirk, 39, DuBois, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born November 2, 1981, he was the son of Christopher and Rita (Harris) Kirk of DuBois. They survive.

Brent graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 2000. He attended St. Luke's Church. Brent was an avid Penn State, Steelers, Notre Dame, Penguins, and professional wrestling fan. Watching movies was one of his favorite past times. Brent was also an Eagle Scout with Troop #26. He enjoyed life.

In addition to his parents, Brent is survived by his loving sister, Kristen, DuBois, his paternal grandfather, Harold Kirk, his nieces and nephew, Karley Brocious, Kaleb Kirk, and Aliyah Logan, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Agnes Harris, and his paternal grandmother, Mary Alice Kirk.

A private family viewing will take place, and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

Memorial contributions can be made to Goodwill Hose Co., 418 Spring Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
