Brian L. Dodd, age 47, of DuBois died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1971, in DuBois, he was the son of the late James and Betty (Munn) Dodd, Sr.
Brian is survived by two brothers and a sister, James Dodd Jr. of Falls Creek; David Dodd of DuBois and Brenda Garthwaite and her husband John of DuBois.
Seven nieces and nephews also survive: Brandi Burdick, Kristi McClure, Derek Dodd, Ryan Dodd, Kyle Garthwaite, Courtney Geryk and Tyler Garthwaite.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, James R. Sharp.
All services will be held private and interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The , 440 West Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 1, 2019