Bruce A. Davis, Sr., 43, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 5, 1977, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Anna Becker Davis. She survives.
He worked for Jewell Electric.
Bruce enjoyed working on cars and four-wheelers. He was a "Mister Fix It."
He is survived by one son, Bruce A. Davis, Jr.; one daughter, Kayla Beattie; one brother, John Davis; two sisters, Robin Tapper and her husband, Troy, and Tracy Davis, all of Reynoldsville, PA; two grandchildren; three nephews; and two nieces.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
