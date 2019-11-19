Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Delio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Anthony Delio


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Anthony Delio Obituary
Bryan Anthony Delio, age 33, of Route 219, Brockway, Pa., died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born on May 19, 1986, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of Richard "Richie" (Shellee) Delio of Brookville and Beverly Reilly of Brockway. Bryan was employed at Owens-Illinois Plant 76 in the Machine Repair Department. He attended St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Bryan was an avid musician and enjoyed playing the guitar, harmonica and the ukulele. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his mountain bike and working out at the gym. Bryan had a great sense of humor. He had a laugh and a smile that would light up the room.
In addition to his parents he is also survived by a sister, Nicole (Justin) Thorwart of Ridgway; a brother, Rob Delio of West Milford, N.J.; and two step-brothers, Cayliff and Blane Worling, both of Brookville. Bryan is also survived by a niece, Laurel, and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nick and Kay Delio; maternal grandparents, Jim and Judith Reilly; a step grandmother, Alice Jean Pusl Reilly; and an uncle, Ronnie Delio.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Vol. Hose Company, P.O. Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -