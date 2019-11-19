|
Bryan Anthony Delio, age 33, of Route 219, Brockway, Pa., died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born on May 19, 1986, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of Richard "Richie" (Shellee) Delio of Brookville and Beverly Reilly of Brockway. Bryan was employed at Owens-Illinois Plant 76 in the Machine Repair Department. He attended St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Bryan was an avid musician and enjoyed playing the guitar, harmonica and the ukulele. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his mountain bike and working out at the gym. Bryan had a great sense of humor. He had a laugh and a smile that would light up the room.
In addition to his parents he is also survived by a sister, Nicole (Justin) Thorwart of Ridgway; a brother, Rob Delio of West Milford, N.J.; and two step-brothers, Cayliff and Blane Worling, both of Brookville. Bryan is also survived by a niece, Laurel, and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nick and Kay Delio; maternal grandparents, Jim and Judith Reilly; a step grandmother, Alice Jean Pusl Reilly; and an uncle, Ronnie Delio.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Vol. Hose Company, P.O. Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2019