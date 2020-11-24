C. James "Buzzy" Buskirk, 75, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. Born July 9, 1945, in DuBois, PA, to the late Clyde and Leona (Truesdale) Buskirk.
He married Nancy M. Scolese on June 21, 1969, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville. He graduated from DuBois High School with the class of 1963. He was one of three from DuBois to participate in the "Big 33" game. He graduated from Mansfield State College in 1969 with a BS in history.
Jim worked for Rockwell Inc., McClure Glass Company, Conrail, and retired from the US Postal Service after twenty years of service. Jim was the Secretary for the Industrial Bowling League for forty years. He was then tournament director for the AMBA for twenty five years. Jim was inducted into the AMBA Hall of Fame in 2001. He bowled two perfect games throughout his career. He bowled in numerous bowling leagues and participated in the National Bowling Association Tournament for twenty five years. He was an umpire for little league, Legion Baseball, and Federation Baseball. He also coached for Legion Baseball. He played softball for Mancuso's and FOE #540. He enjoyed the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, NASCAR, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He was also a huge Roberto Clemente fan.
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty one years; Nancy M. Buskirk; four children: Bill (Wendy) Buskirk of Reynoldsville, PA, Chris (Jennifer) Buskirk of DuBois, PA, Michelle Buskirk of Reynoldsville, PA, and Holly (Rob) Siple of Reynoldsville, PA; ten grandchildren: Matthew Strouse, Amanda Higgins, Samantha (James) Shearer, Emily Buskirk, Hope Buskirk, Tony Buskirk, Drew (Erin) Buskirk, Maria Buskirk, Erika (Nathan) Siple, and Erynn (Chad) Siple; six great-granddaughters: Raelynne Siple, Lilly Ward, Adeline Shearer, Charleigh Shearer, McKinnley Higgins, and Anna Strouse; three sisters, Nancy Baummer of Sykesville, PA, Mary Lou (Lloyd) Johnson of DuBois, PA, Liz (Dave) Radzavich of Reynoldsville, PA; two brothers, John Buskirk of DuBois, PA and Larry Buskirk of DuBois, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by two sisters; Deborah Buskirk and Carol Mangan; and his sister-in-law, Susan Buskirk.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held following the viewing, also at the funeral home, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Fire Department, 411 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851, or to the Reynoldsville Ambulance, 207 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com