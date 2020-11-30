C. June Yale of Brockport, PA, born on May 25, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Chloe Averill Carlson. She was married to Donald R. Yale and he survives.
Retired, June had worked in decorating and as packer at Brockway Glass and she also was employed at the Ridgway Elementary School. She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brockway. June enjoyed crafting and gardening, but most of all spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Bill) Wineberg of Easton, PA; Karen (John) Barber of Brockway; two sisters, Amy Hunter of DuBois; Lucille Bailey of Tennessee; three grandchildren: Jeremy L. (Alison) Wineberg, Jennifer L. (Jim) Shunk, Jessica L. Kennelley and seven great-grandchildren: Abigail Shunk, Malachi Wineberg, Caleb Shunk, Lillian Shunk, Lucille Wineberg, Silas Wineberg and Awnan Kennelley. She is also survived by four stepgrandchildren: Maryann Barber, Suzanne (Ed) Hynds, David Barber and Joseph Barber; three stepgreat grandchildren: Angelina Hynds, Maria Hynds and Jason Hynds.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by five brothers: Wesley, Carl, Robert, Floyd and William Carlson; and three sisters: Shirley Hartzfeld, Geraldine Caine and Mary Carlson.
All services for June will be private at the convenience of her family.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 551 Broad St., Brockway, PA 15824 or the charity of the donor's choice
.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.