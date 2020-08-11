C. William "Bill" Adams, Sr. age 80 of DuBois, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his daughter's home in Treasure Lake.
Born on August 25, 1939 in Youngstown, PA, he was the son of the late Carl & Lillian (Morris) Adams.
On October 4, 1958 he married his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Hauser) Adams. She survives.
Bill retired as the superintendent of both the Gold & Silver Golf Courses at Treasure Lake after 35 years of service. Previous to that, he was the foreman of the Latrobe Country Club Golf Course under the guidance of Deacon Palmer, the father of Arnold Palmer.
He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie # 965 in Falls Creek, PA. Bill loved to golf and work in his yard.
He is survived by his four children; Cynthia Knouse & her husband Pat of DuBois, PA, LeeAnn Pompeii & her husband Michael of Fredericksburg, VA, Charles W. "Bill" Adams, Jr. of Reynoldsville, PA and Douglas A. Adams & his wife Joelle of DuBois, PA, one brother; Merle Adams & his wife Jackie of Latrobe, PA, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Bridge and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS WILL BE FOLLOWED.
A public memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk and Father Matias Quinmo as con-celebrants.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
