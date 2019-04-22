Carl Anthony Bartuch, 91, of Hollywood Road, Weedville, PA, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. A son of the late Joseph and Dominique Bartuch, he was born on September 18, 1927 in Grays Landing, PA.
Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by two wives, Pauline Capanna and Catherine Manchas; a daughter, Deborah Bartuch; three brothers and seven sisters.
Carl is survived by his companion of 17 years, Toni Klaiber; his children, Carl A. Bartuch, Jr., Carolyn LaSala, Joseph Bartuch, Antoinette Bartuch and their children, Blake and Alex LaSala and Nicole and Christopher Bartuch; his extended family, Vicki Trich, Patti Renwick, Tina Hamaker, Dennis, John and Gino Klaiber, Becky Viglione, and all of their children; and a sister, Julia Condor.
He graduated Masontown High School, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, being stationed in Puerto Rico and traveled worldwide as a diesel mechanic with International Mill Service assembling equipment. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, traveling worldwide, sports, NASCAR racing, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Football. He lived much of his life in the Masontown/Grays Landing area of Pennsylvania, the past twenty five years in Bennett's Valley and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.
Funeral services will take place, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Military honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978 Burial Detail.
Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennett's Valley Ambulance, Bennett's Valley Senior Center or the St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 22, 2019