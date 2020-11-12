Carl E. Carney passed away on November 7, 2020, in his home of 54 years in Norfolk, VA, at the age of 88 surrounded by family and friends.
He was a widower and is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Carney; son, Chris Carney; and his wife, Kay Carney; grandson, Clifton Carney; and extended family; as well as a long-time family friend, Rhonda Bustamante.
He was from Big Soldier in Western Pennsylvania. He retired from the U. S. Navy, after 23 ½ years, as an HT1, Career Counselor, and Base Master at Arms. He also retired from Civil Service after 20 years with Navy Public Works.
He was a lifetime member of the following organizations: American Legion Post 327 (56 years), VVA Chapter 48, Fleet Reserve Association Branch 60, V.F.W. Post 3160, Voyager 40/8, and DAV.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 14. His interment will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Meals on Wheels. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.