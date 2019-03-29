Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Edward Reagle. View Sign

Carl Edward Reagle, 80, of Punxsutawney passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home. Mr. Reagle was born in DuBois on November 30, 1938 to the late Donald and Ruby (Frantz) Reagle. He married Beverly E. Reitz on August 7, 1971.

Mr. Reagle was quite a man. He never quit, or said, "I can't" despite the adversities he faced daily as a result of his enduring physical condition. Mr. Reagle was a graduate of the DuBois Business College and an accountant by trade. He worked hard throughout his life and was self-employed as the owner of Reagle Notary in both DuBois and Big Run. He attended the Alliance Church in DuBois and Punxsutawney and was involved with endeavors with the church and the men's group. In his younger years he also liked to hunt and fish with his dad and family. He practically knew everyone for miles around and always had time to tell a joke and loved teasing with kids. Perhaps one of his greatest attributes only second to kindness and his work ethic was his unique sense of humor. Mr. Reagle was a man of great character and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Doug Reagle and wife Kathy of DuBois, Jon Reagle and wife Milissa of DuBois, Renee Myers of Punxsutawney, and Kathy Wymer and husband Jerry, Jr. "JJ" of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren, David Reagle and wife Ashley of Treasure Lake, Jessica Reagle of Reynoldsville, Sonya Halko and husband Trey of Brockway, Megan Reagle of DuBois, Courtney McDonald of New York, Eric McDonald of Mercer, Raeanne Reynolds of Pittsburgh, Heather Territo and husband Jayson of DuBois, Stephanie Maksymenko and husband Sergeo of DuBois, Kaleb Wymer and Kyle Wymer of Punxsutawney; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Glenn Reagle and wife Joan of Stump Creek; three sisters, Patricia Fox of Punxsutawney, Darlene "Kay" Pearce and husband Richard of Punxsutawney, and Linda Helsel of Florida.

Preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Ted and Larry Reagle.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Punxsutawney Alliance Church, officiated by Pastors Don Jones and Jon Sutton.

Interment will be at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Reagle's memory to Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center, (children's scholarship fund) PO Box 277, Mahaffey, PA 15757.

Online condolences may be made at Carl Edward Reagle, 80, of Punxsutawney passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home. Mr. Reagle was born in DuBois on November 30, 1938 to the late Donald and Ruby (Frantz) Reagle. He married Beverly E. Reitz on August 7, 1971.Mr. Reagle was quite a man. He never quit, or said, "I can't" despite the adversities he faced daily as a result of his enduring physical condition. Mr. Reagle was a graduate of the DuBois Business College and an accountant by trade. He worked hard throughout his life and was self-employed as the owner of Reagle Notary in both DuBois and Big Run. He attended the Alliance Church in DuBois and Punxsutawney and was involved with endeavors with the church and the men's group. In his younger years he also liked to hunt and fish with his dad and family. He practically knew everyone for miles around and always had time to tell a joke and loved teasing with kids. Perhaps one of his greatest attributes only second to kindness and his work ethic was his unique sense of humor. Mr. Reagle was a man of great character and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Doug Reagle and wife Kathy of DuBois, Jon Reagle and wife Milissa of DuBois, Renee Myers of Punxsutawney, and Kathy Wymer and husband Jerry, Jr. "JJ" of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren, David Reagle and wife Ashley of Treasure Lake, Jessica Reagle of Reynoldsville, Sonya Halko and husband Trey of Brockway, Megan Reagle of DuBois, Courtney McDonald of New York, Eric McDonald of Mercer, Raeanne Reynolds of Pittsburgh, Heather Territo and husband Jayson of DuBois, Stephanie Maksymenko and husband Sergeo of DuBois, Kaleb Wymer and Kyle Wymer of Punxsutawney; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Glenn Reagle and wife Joan of Stump Creek; three sisters, Patricia Fox of Punxsutawney, Darlene "Kay" Pearce and husband Richard of Punxsutawney, and Linda Helsel of Florida.Preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Ted and Larry Reagle.Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Punxsutawney Alliance Church, officiated by Pastors Don Jones and Jon Sutton.Interment will be at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Reagle's memory to Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center, (children's scholarship fund) PO Box 277, Mahaffey, PA 15757.Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com Funeral Home Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

107 W Main St

Big Run , PA 15715

(814) 427-4358 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close