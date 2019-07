Carl Oscar McKee, age 86, of DuBois, PA, passed away on July 1, 2019 at his farm.Carl was born February 24, 1933 in Big Soldier, PA. He was the son of the late Catherine (Hergenroder) McKee and Oscar McKee. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. On May 24,1962 he married the love of his life, Violet Marie (Sonnie) McKee. Carl enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycles and watching his grandchildren play baseball and softball but most of all, enjoyed spending time on his farm. He was a simple man that will be dearly missed.He is survived by his two sons, Eric McKee and Jody (Amy) McKee; three grandchildren, Darren, Cheyenne and Sierra McKee; and two sisters, Doris Watt and Mary Fannin.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Marie (Sonnie) McKee; two brothers, Russell McKee and Edward McKee; and sister, Judy Spicher.Interment will take place at the Prospect Cemetery, Jefferson County, PA.Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.snyderdargy.com