Carmon J. Brocious, age 88, of Thunderbird Road, DuBois, passed away on April 28, 2019. Born on April 4, 1931 in Distant, PA, he was the son of the late Earl and Mazie (Harmon) Brocious. He and his nine siblings grew up and worked on the family farm in Distant. He married Charlotte (Sue) A. Grove on June 30, 1955. She survives.Carmon served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War as Corporal, and was stationed in Ansbach, Germany. After returning to the US, he worked for 22 years at Triangle Springs in DuBois. He then attended the DuBois Business College prior to becoming tax collector of Sandy Township. He served in that capacity for sixteen more years, and was assisted by his wife, Charlotte. He retired in1989.Carmon is survived by his four children: Barbara J. Simpson and husband Ben of Rockton, and their two sons Paul (Rockton, PA) and Karl (Harrisburg, PA); Mark J. of Orion, Michigan, and his two daughters Molly Brocious and Olivia Adkins; Chris J. and his wife Kim of Saegertown, PA, and their two sons Ryan (Cambridge Spings) and Eric (Washington, DC), and daughter Kayla Hartle of Meadville, PA; and Dale J. and his wife Maetee (Buoy), and their daughter, Tiana. Carmon has 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister-in-law Arlene Brocious also survives. Carmon was preceded in death by all nine of his siblings, and a daughter-in-law Terri (Przybylski) Brocious.There will be no viewing or funeral. A memorial service is being planned by the family for the near future. Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville. Memorials can be made to the "Music Department" of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2019

