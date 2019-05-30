Carol A. Anderson, 76, of Caledonia, PA, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Latrobe Hospital after a five month illness. A daughter of the late John G. Shannon and the late Ruth (Young) Beaton, she was born on June 29, 1942 in DuBois, PA.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Henry "Hank" Anderson; a son, William "Billy" Harmick; and three sisters, Shirley Buffington, Cherie Walls and Barbara Antonelli.
Carol is survived by a son, Robert L. Harmick, Jr. of Caledonia; two grandchildren, Haley Kennedy and Alicia Vargas; and a sister, Billie Lou Clark of Florida.
Carol was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. She worked as a waitress, secretary and factory worker along with taking care of her family. She was a member of the Weedville American Legion Post 978 Ladies Auxiliary and the Falls Creek Eagles. Raised in Falls Creek, PA, she has lived in Florida, Hawaii, California and in Caledonia since 1989.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Funeral Services will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Missy Smith.
Burial will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Weedville next to her son Billy.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 30, 2019