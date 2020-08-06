Carol Ann (Matusky) Mohney, age 75, of Reynoldsville, formerly of Sykesville, died Sunday, Aug. 2, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in DuBois on April 27, 1945, the daughter of the late John George Matusky and Bernice Irene (LaBorde) Matusky Zelinski, and was stepdaughter to the late Walter "Duke" Zelinski.
Carol married her loving husband Edward E. Mohney on Sept. 10, 1988, he survives. She loved and lived for all her grand kids who were her pride and joy. The list of her grand-children are Brittny, Bethany, Meghan, James, Adam and Brianna Shaffer, Dezyrae Stewert, Nick and Heaven Mohney, Kacie Rozas, and Arden Lokitski. Also great-grand children Havanna Murone, and Hadley, Vaelyn, and Charlette DeMotte and Clyde Rozas.
Her surviving children are Mark Shaffer and Jason (Samantha) Shaffer of Sykesville, and Edward (Tracey) Mohney of DuBois and brother John (Jack) Matusky and wife Barb of Reynoldsville also survives.
Carol graduated from Sykesville High class of 1963. Later she attended Beauty School and began her 40 year career as a hair dresser. Ed and her also owned the Main Street Bar in Reynoldsville for 8 years. Carol enjoyed many things including flowers, gardening, camping, going to the beach, spending time by her pool, long evenings playing marbles with close friends, canning and making jelly. She had strong faith and enjoyed her membership and activities with the Tri-County Church "on the hill" in DuBois.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son John Shaffer, and son Dennis John Shaffer.
There will not be any visiting or services. The Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville is in charge of Arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com