Carol Frederick Frye, age 74, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, June, 9, 2019 at her home.
Born on November 5, 1944, in Kittanning, PA, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Hesta C. (Leopold) Frederick, Sr.
Carol was a homemaker and had previously worked at Loree Footwear and Standard Pennant both in Big Run, PA.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bingo, adult coloring class and watching her son in demolition derbies.
Carol is survived by one son, Mark Frye & his wife Jamie of DuBois, PA; two daughters,Sherri Singer of Lake Wales, FL and Kelli Clayton of DuBois, PA; four brothers: George Frederick & wife Anna of DePew, NY, Robert Frederick of Brockport, NY, Richard Frederick & wife Diana of Florida, Thomas Frederick & wife Dixie of Suffolk, VA; two sisters, Dianna Klaver of Caledonia, NY, and Margret Marriotti & husband Richard of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Julie, Rebecca, Joseph & Makendra; and one great-grandchild, Ember.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela and her husband, Steve Beer; sister-in-law, Sharon Frederick; brother-in-law, Carl Klaver; and companion, John Snedden, Jr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church with Pastor Lance Tucker and Neil Shindledecker officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to wwwbaronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on June 11, 2019