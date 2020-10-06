Carol J. (Belevender) McGee, Age 80 of DuBois, PA died Monday, October 05, 2020 at her home.
Born on November 18, 1939 in Indiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph "Chum" & Christine (Poloski) Belevender.
On April 4, 1964, she married James G. McGee. He survives.
Carol was a homemaker and had previously worked at Robert Shaw Fulton Controls.
She was a 1957 graduate of the Indiana High School, was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, and was an avid reader and loved to garden. Above all, her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 children (Mark J. McGee of DuBois, PA, Kristine McGee and her husband Bernard of Raleigh, NC, and Jennifer Fustine & her husband Joseph of DuBois, PA), a sister (Connie Sipos of Ernest, PA) 4 grandchildren (Lance, Lauren, and William McGee and Korrin Fustine) 3 step grandchildren (Jessica, Tanner, & Justin), and 1 great grandchild (James McGee).
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Internment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Frostburg, PA
Memorials may be placed with St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.comsedor