Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Okonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Okonski


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Okonski Obituary
Carol J. Okonski, age 76 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born on March 13, 1943, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Helen (Benyon) Lane.

On August 20, 1966, she married her husband of 54 years, Damian F. Okonski. He survives.

She retired from the Penn Traffic Company where she worked as a receptionist for many years.

Carol was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. She loved doing puzzles, baking, quilting, going to yard sales and taking care of her home.

She is survived by 2 daughters; (Christine Smathers & her husband Eric of Wisconsin and Catherine Skubisz & her husband Joe of DuBois, PA), 2 grandchildren; (Joshua Dragoon of State College, PA and Matthew Campbell of Reynoldsville, PA), 3 sisters; (Lou Ann Rodgers of Bellefonte, PA, Mary Jo Pier & her husband Bob of Lake City, PA and Linda Galentine of Troutville, PA).

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now