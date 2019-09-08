|
Carol J. Okonski, age 76 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born on March 13, 1943, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Helen (Benyon) Lane.
On August 20, 1966, she married her husband of 54 years, Damian F. Okonski. He survives.
She retired from the Penn Traffic Company where she worked as a receptionist for many years.
Carol was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. She loved doing puzzles, baking, quilting, going to yard sales and taking care of her home.
She is survived by 2 daughters; (Christine Smathers & her husband Eric of Wisconsin and Catherine Skubisz & her husband Joe of DuBois, PA), 2 grandchildren; (Joshua Dragoon of State College, PA and Matthew Campbell of Reynoldsville, PA), 3 sisters; (Lou Ann Rodgers of Bellefonte, PA, Mary Jo Pier & her husband Bob of Lake City, PA and Linda Galentine of Troutville, PA).
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 8, 2019